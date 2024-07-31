The Miz Offers Big Praise To Pat McAfee For His WWE Work

The Miz has offered big praise to Pat McAfee for the way he’s been able to adapt to the WWE climate and excel at the art of storytelling.

The A Lister recently appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to promote this Sunday’s SummerSlam event. The WWE star will be hosting the event that will be held in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.

- Advertisement -

During the interview, they talked about the former NFL star. The Miz mentioned how Pat brings a unique energy to the WWE programming with his work on the commentary desk:

“He’s been amazing for us in WWE. He’s a ball of energy. You know? He usually flies in, because he does his show, and then he’ll fly right in, and he’ll do our show, and it’s very difficult to do. A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, color commentary, it’s not that hard,’ It’s very difficult. It’s a whole different mindset.”

We Tell Stories: The Miz

The Miz explained that wrestling is all about telling stories. According to him, the way Pat McAfee has been able to adapt to it and connect with the audience is unmatched:

“The way he’s been able to come into WWE and really just take the bull by the horns and really go out there and do just a fantastic job of storytelling. That’s what we do. We tell stories, and the way he’s able to communicate that to our audience is unmatched. He’s been doing a great job at it.”

McAfee joined WWE back in 2018 when he started appearing on pre-show panels for NXT: Takeover events. He officially signed a contract with the company in 2019 and he has been a regular part of the WWE crew since then.

- Advertisement -

The former football player has recently exchanged words with NXT personnel over the new WWE 2K24 DLC pack that features his talk show co-hosts alongside McAfee himself. It appears very likely that we’ll be seeing him getting a match on the development brand sooner or later.