The Rock Officially Confirms New Movie Project

The Rock has officially confirmed his next movie project.

The Great One was reported to be starring in a movie directed by Martin Scorsese alongside esteemed actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, and Emily Blunt last month.

The Hollywood star made this project official with a new social media post on Thursday, noting that it’ll feature the story of a Hawaiian crime boss ruling his native island in the 60s and beyond:

“Grateful for what’s been the most creatively inspiring time of my career – working closely with my friends and of course, the maestro Marty Scorsese. In the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s the mafia-controlled New York, Miami, Chicago, Vegas, and a particularly strong hold on the island I was raised – Hawaii.”

In the 60's, 70's & 80's the mafia controlled New York, Miami, Chicago, Vegas, and a particularly strong hold on the island I was raised – Hawaii.

The Rock has not been seen on WWE TV since the Elimination Chamber PPV earlier this month. He left the wrestling world in shock that night by becoming the catalyst for John Cena’s heel turn.

The Cenation Leader is set to return to WWE programming this Monday on Raw from Brussels, Belgium for the first time since his character change. The show will have a special start time of 3 pm ET/12 pm PT.

The Final Boss on the other hand, is currently not advertised for any shows on the Road To WrestleMania 41 but it’ll be a surprise if he actually ends up missing all events leading up to the PPV.