The Rock Shares Unseen Footage From Elimination Chamber

The Rock has shared a new point of view on the shocking events of Elimination Chamber.

The People’s Champion became the catalyst for one of the most shocking turns in the history of wrestling when he prompted John Cena to turn heel and attack the Undisputed WWE Champion. The wrestling world is still abuzz with the surprising turn of events at the latest WWE PPV.

The Rock rejoined this discussion on Monday when he shared some new backstage footage of the PPV night and claimed that he ‘loves playing the good guy’:

I love playing the good guy



See ya down the road ?



~ final boss https://t.co/gC30CpNRo2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 11, 2025

John Cena has not been seen on WWE TV since the March 1 event. Cody Rhodes has addressed his turn in Cena’s absence saying his aspiration to win the 17th world title is a delusion.

The Cenation Leader, however, is scheduled to return to TV for the first time since his heel turn at next week’s episode of the Red Branded Show from Brussels, Belgium.

The show which has a special start time of 3 pm ET/12 pm PT will also feature a number of big matches including an IC Championship match between Finn Balor and Bron Breakker.

It’s unknown when or if The Rock will join this storyline again but for now, he seems to be content watching things unfold from afar.