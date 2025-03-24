The Rock Introduces New Puppy Rosie—and Turbo’s Not Having It

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has welcomed a new member to his family—a puppy named Rosie Blue Honeybuns Johnson. The energetic addition arrived courtesy of his daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, much to the dismay of their existing dog, Turbo.

In a lighthearted social media video, Johnson shared the family’s introduction to Rosie. However, not everyone in the household was thrilled. Turbo, their French Bulldog, appeared visibly unimpressed, refusing to look at the camera throughout the clip.

The Rock, who is about to begin work on his latest movie project, playfully captioned the post, describing how he and Turbo were adjusting to being further outnumbered in a house dominated by female energy.

“Me and my guy Turbo were doing just fine… Until the girls brought home this little ball of puppy misery and joy kill, named…Rosie Blue Honeybuns Johnson,” he joked.

Despite Turbo’s initial resistance, Rosie seems to be making progress winning over the family patriarch. Johnson noted that Rosie’s snuggles and kisses were already testing his resolve, offering a humorous take on the situation. The Johnson household, which includes his wife Lauren Hashian and their two daughters, has long shared moments of family life online.