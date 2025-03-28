The Rock Misses UFL Appearance After Plane Malfunction In Air

The Rock is safe after an airplane malfunction.

The Great One was scheduled to make a UFL appearance in Texas tonight but he missed the show. In a new video on social media, The former world champion apologized to everyone who was expecting him in the venue. He revealed that his plane malfunctioned as he was flying from his home in Hawaii, and they had to turn back around:

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you guys. Last night we had some issues with the plane. About 35 to 40 minutes into the flight the pilot comes back to me. He gets down on one knee and he faces me face-to-face and it’s just me on the plane. Just me and the crew. He says ‘Mr. Johnson I’m sorry to inform you but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem. We have to turn the plane around and we have to land back in Hawaii. You have my word, I will land you back safely on the island’ I so appreciate his demeanour, his name is Captain David I appreciate his demeanour in that moment. He explained to me what happened, and he said it was a hydraulics issue with overheating.”

Super bummed I can’t be in Texas but so grateful we were able to land the plane safely.



So sorry to our @TheUFL fans, players, coaches, staff and our teams at @FOXSports @espn I’m not there.



Let’s have a great season 2 opening weekend, have fun, and ball out. pic.twitter.com/9FgwLIUSS5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 29, 2025

One of Those Moments: The Rock

The Rock noted that it was one of those moments that made him realize what is truly important in life. So he is grateful that they were able to land safely:

“When you’re back there alone with just your drink and you’re thinking about this and you’re just, You got everything crossed hoping you make it back safely. You start to realize really quickly of the shit that’s really important in life. Then you realize the shit that doesn’t matter that you’ve been thinking about and worrying about. Anyway I had one of those moments last night. Bottomline is I’m grateful to be back on ground. I’m grateful to be back home in Hawaii.”

The People’s Champion has not been seen on WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber PPV. So far he has not been announced for another appearance in the Road to WrestleMania.