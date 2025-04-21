The Rock, WrestleMania
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

The Rock Trends As Fans Bemoan WWE Icon’s WrestleMania Absence

by Thomas Lowson
WWE WrestleMania 41

When Travis Scott showed up during the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night Two, fans predicted that The Rock would not be far behind. Instead, WrestleMania went off the air with no sign of the ‘Final Boss,’ despite his connection to John Cena’s heel turn.

Taking to social media, fans loathed the fact that The Rock had not appeared. Many fans are still awaiting a proper explanation as to what role The Rock played in John Cena, arguably the biggest babyface in WWE history, turning to the dark side.

While The Rock had made clear that he was in Hawaii on Saturday, fans had hoped that he would make the trip to Las Vegas. As questions remain about his involvement in this storyline, fans are growing increasingly frustrated by the Rock’s absence from WWE’s biggest angle.

John Cena Asked About The Rock’s WrestleMania 41 Absence, 17th Title Win
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.
WrestleMania 41 Sign
WrestleMania 41 News

Related News