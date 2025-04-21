The Rock Trends As Fans Bemoan WWE Icon’s WrestleMania Absence

When Travis Scott showed up during the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night Two, fans predicted that The Rock would not be far behind. Instead, WrestleMania went off the air with no sign of the ‘Final Boss,’ despite his connection to John Cena’s heel turn.
Taking to social media, fans loathed the fact that The Rock had not appeared. Many fans are still awaiting a proper explanation as to what role The Rock played in John Cena, arguably the biggest babyface in WWE history, turning to the dark side.
While The Rock had made clear that he was in Hawaii on Saturday, fans had hoped that he would make the trip to Las Vegas. As questions remain about his involvement in this storyline, fans are growing increasingly frustrated by the Rock’s absence from WWE’s biggest angle.