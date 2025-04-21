The Rock Trends As Fans Bemoan WWE Icon’s WrestleMania Absence

When Travis Scott showed up during the main event of WrestleMania 41: Night Two, fans predicted that The Rock would not be far behind. Instead, WrestleMania went off the air with no sign of the ‘Final Boss,’ despite his connection to John Cena’s heel turn.

Taking to social media, fans loathed the fact that The Rock had not appeared. Many fans are still awaiting a proper explanation as to what role The Rock played in John Cena, arguably the biggest babyface in WWE history, turning to the dark side.

Sending out Travis Scott instead of The Rock #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/xuasLZEvhl — ? (@rueeinmee) April 21, 2025

The Rock is the biggest fraud in the history of professional wrestling.



This man does not care about this business at all, he only comes back for his convenience.

Truly an awful company man.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/RLW9pEuNSp — PrattyTweets (@PrattyRasslin) April 21, 2025

#WrestleMania The Rock inserting himself in this feud just do do sweet fuck all when it actually matters ? pic.twitter.com/YMpJ5wgzkr — Toma (@TheOnlyToma97) April 21, 2025

Terrible.



One of the Worst Wrestlemania Main Events, Ever.



One of the Worst Wrestlemania's, Ever.



And not in a cool 'hate it,' heal, heat way, just dumb, boring.



No Rock?! No Heyman, No Seth.



Over Travis Scott, Trash.



5/10. That's being generous.



Very Disappointing WWE. pic.twitter.com/2Bl8wu1Krf — Oilers After Dark's -B.W. (@OADsBraydonW) April 21, 2025

I'm going to say it, they shouldn't have involved The Rock if they couldn't use him



Him not turning up in any of the build after EC and then not being involved in the match at #Wrestlemania makes absolutely no sense



It's been half baked and the match suffered as a result pic.twitter.com/yfynIg5KaN — NukemTalksWrestling (@NukemWrestling) April 21, 2025

Anyone else find that very anticlimactic? ???????



Like what??? Why did Travis Scott have a 5 minute entrance in the middle of the match and WHERE IS THE ROCK???? ?



Happy for Cena, but WHAT???? #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/YtVEJl60LS — Kirby (@KirbyHotTakes) April 21, 2025

Becky’s daughter did more work at Mania than The Rock pic.twitter.com/5DV0R1dwwK — Zashy ?? (@Zashy120) April 21, 2025

The Rock politicked a Cena heel turn so he could be involved and didn’t even show up to the match itself pic.twitter.com/FvN7t3tnve — jaycee (@nahitsjaycee) April 21, 2025

I never want The Rock to be ‘involved’ in a WWE storyline ever again. If you’re not gonna turn up, what’s the point? — Tom (@TiffyTimeTom) April 21, 2025

Me trying to figure out where the hell The Rock was tonight pic.twitter.com/dLyC4Laegk — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 21, 2025

“Enjoy the ride that The Rock is taking you on” boy fuck you — Ed. (@DepressedDETN) April 21, 2025

While The Rock had made clear that he was in Hawaii on Saturday, fans had hoped that he would make the trip to Las Vegas. As questions remain about his involvement in this storyline, fans are growing increasingly frustrated by the Rock’s absence from WWE’s biggest angle.