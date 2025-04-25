Latest On Backstage Response to The Rock Missing WrestleMania 41

The Rock wasn’t a part of WWE WrestleMania 41 despite many expecting the Final Boss to be in Las Vegas for the two-night event. Now, more has come to light about the backstage response, not only to his absence, but to his silence about WWE’s Showcase of the Immortals.

The Rock wasn’t just missing from WrestleMania, but said very little about the event ahead of the show’s first night. One source within WWE who spoke to Fightful Select was confused by the whole thing.

“It was just weird. We all found it kind of odd that he didn’t say a word about the show.”

The general sentiment wasn’t anger, but rather confusion over The Rock’s approach this year. One wrestler suggested it might be an “overcorrection” in response to how things were handled the previous year. WrestleMania 40 saw criticism for The Rock trying to take the World title opportunity from Cody Rhodes, though the wrestler emphasized that the context this time was entirely different.

Despite online speculation about potential backstage tension between The Rock and Triple H, multiple talents indicated that if any issues exist, they haven’t heard about it. While there have been rumors about a strained relationship between the two, the former on-screen rivals have shown no outward display of animosity outside of kayfabe.

The Rock recently fired back at criticism from Dave LaGreca, making clear that “the business is a complete work.” This comment too has left those within WWE confused, including one WWE performer who told Fightful:

“Is he saying it’s all a work? Like, every time he talks to us backstage, he’s in character too? Was the McAfee interview a work even though he said it wasn’t?”

The Rock’s most recent appearance for WWE came at Elimination Chamber: Toronto. A source within WWE claiemd that The Rock was contacted for the show to help boost ticket sales, while a WWE talent comments that “the card is at the mercy of Dwayne.”

Questions remain about The Rock’s on-screen future with WWE, as well as the nature of his relationship with new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena. While The Rock was never officially confirmed for WrestleMania 41, many feel the show would have been more electrifying if the Final Boss had appeared.



