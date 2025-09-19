Tony Khan Comments On Counter Programming Saudi WrestleMania

Tony Khan is seemingly planning to fill the void of WrestleMania 43.

WWE has made a deal with Saudi Arabia to bring the Show of Shows to the Middle Eastern country in 2027. This will mark the first time the company’s biggest PPV is not held in the North American continent.

During a recent media call to promote the 2025 All Out PPV, the AEW President was asked about potentially producing an event in the US around the same time to counter program WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia. Tony Khan replied positively saying that they’re going to run a huge event in spring of 2027:

“I have a lot of interest in it. I can promise we’re going to run a huge event in the spring of 2027. I think spring 2027 is going to be a great time for AEW.”

Though later on, Khan indicated that he’ll be looking to position Revolution as their big event in spring of 2027 instead of a new PPV.

The deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia seems to have come together at the last minute since the company has not announced an official date for WrestleMania 43.

The Revolution PPV has been held in early March the last 5 years, but it’s possible that Tony Khan would move the show closer to April to attract the US audience usually attending Mania in 2027.