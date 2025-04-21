Triple H Reveals Backstage Conversation With Travis Scott After WrestleMania 41 Appearance

Triple H has revealed what Travis Scott told him after his WrestleMania 41 appearance.

The music star came out during the main event match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena tonight. He helped Cena by distracting Cody and pulling the referee out when Rhodes went for the pin. As a result, Scott ended up eating a Cross Rhodes at the hands of the American Nightmare.

The Game talked about his involvement in tonight’s show during the post-WrestleMania 41 press conference. Triple H compared Travis to Bad Bunny saying that he’s incredibly passionate for the business. He then revealed a backstage interaction with Scott after the main event:

“He walked backstage tonight after he was done and was like, ‘Dude, I gotta be serious, this is like my full-time job now, I’m telling you.’ Two minutes later I said, ‘See you at work tomorrow.’ He loves it. If he’s out there having fun and you feel it and it’s good, it’s amazing.”

The Most Respectful Guy: Triple H

Triple H said that having someone like Travis Scott, who is open to everything, is great. He also claimed that the Grammy nominated artist is very respectful to everyone backstage:

“This guy is the biggest musician in the world and he’s out there getting hit with Cross Rhodes and doing all this stuff. If he gets injured, I’m sure that’s not helpful to his music career. It’s fully out of a place of respect. When I see him with our talent and crew, he’s the most respectful guy and is like a kid in the candy store with this stuff. When people are like that, it makes me want to work hard for them and help them see that dream come true. Could we see him do more and step in the ring? Just gotta tune in,”

After his Elimination Chamber appearance, The Rock had revealed that Travis Scott was training to become a pro wrestler. Considering his latest conversation with Triple H, it appears that Scott’s in-ring debut might happen sooner rather than later.