Travis Scott made headlines at WWE Elimination Chamber when he slapped Cody Rhodes following John Cena’s shocking heel turn alongside The Rock. Now, the rapper appears to be taking his wrestling involvement more seriously.

AEW’s Swerve Strickland, who spent time with Scott at a charity event in January, shared insights into Scott’s enthusiasm for wrestling. Speaking with Bootleg Kev, Strickland revealed that Scott has been training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

“I was on the golf course with Travis not that long ago, and he told me, ‘I’m excited. I’m training with Booker T. This is going to be wild,’” Strickland said. “He wanted to talk more about wrestling than music.”

Travis Scott’s WWE Journey So Far

The Rock previously hinted that Scott’s involvement was part of something bigger.

“Yes, that’s why we’re doing it. I love Travis. That’s my guy,” The Rock said after Elimination Chamber.“

Scott’s relationship with WWE has been growing in recent months. His song 4×4 is the theme for WWE Raw, and he appeared on the January 6 Netflix debut alongside Jey Uso. At Elimination Chamber, Scott actively participated in the attack on Rhodes, reportedly causing a ruptured eardrum and a black eye.

The Rock revealed that Scott was eager to get physical.

“He wanted to get his hands bloody,” The Rock said. “I told him, ‘If you’re gonna do it, make it count.’ He slapped the s–t out of Cody tonight.”

Future WWE Plans

Reports indicate that Scott is training at Booker T’s wrestling academy in Texas. WWE has discussed potential matches for him, though no timeline has been confirmed.

Triple H acknowledged Scott’s involvement, stating, “We have Travis Scott in a storyline right now that will get bigger as we head into WrestleMania and beyond.”

With WrestleMania 41 set for Las Vegas, speculation is growing that Scott could step into the ring. Whether he competes or continues his role alongside The Rock and Cena remains to be seen.