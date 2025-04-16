Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Partners with Topps for WrestleMania 41 Trading Cards

Topps and Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack brand have collaborated on a limited-edition trading card collection celebrating WrestleMania 41.

The exclusive 2025 Topps Chrome WWE Cactus Jack x WrestleMania series will be released through daily online drops for WWE World attendees from April 17 to 21.

Each box contains two packs, with every pack guaranteed to include a Refractor Ray Wave Parallel. The 100-card base set highlights current WWE Superstars and Legends, including John Cena, Roman Reigns, Giulia, and Travis Scott himself.

In addition to base cards, collectors can chase Cactus Champions inserts and limited autograph cards from featured WWE talent. Every card in the set is branded with the official WrestleMania 41 logo.

The ultra-rare collection will be accessible exclusively through EQL drops during WWE World, offering fans a unique collectible experience tied to one of wrestling’s biggest events.

