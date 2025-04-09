Triple H Compares Heel John Cena To Classic Movie Villain

Triple H has compared John Cena’s new character to one of the most famous fictional villains of all time.

The Game appeared on the Tonight Show this Tuesday to promote WrestleMania 41. He talked about things such as getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, his early gimmicks before he signed with WWE, and more.

When Jimmy Fallon asked about John Cena, Triple H discussed how the Cenation Leader has been the ultimate good guy of the wrestling business for the past 2 decades:

“So John Cena, who is the ultimate good guy, and has been…his whole mantra his entire career – Hustle Loyalty Respect. He has just been the ultimate good guy, as a human being has done more wishes for Make-A-Wish than any other celebrity in history. He’s incredible. But the challenge on this is he’s in his retirement run. He will end his career, in-ring career in December with WWE. So he’s kind of got this year as his farewell.”

From Anakin Skywalker To Darth Vader

Speaking about Cena’s heel turn in his retirement year, Triple H compared the 16-time world champion to Darth Vader, saying that he is working very hard to make people hate him:

“He came back and turned into a bad guy. In our business he turned heel and he beat the crap out of Cody Rhodes with the Rock and with Travis Scott and he beat the crap out of Cody Rhodes. It’s amazing to see that transformation of John from like the most beloved character in WWE to just Darth Vader. And he is working very hard to make them hate him.”

John Cena will be chasing a record-breaking 17th world title when he goes up against Cody Rhodes at the Show of Shows this year. The match is currently expected to main event night 2 of the PPV.