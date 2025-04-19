HomeNewsWWE
Triple H Reacts to Jey Uso’s World Title Win at WrestleMania 41

by Michael Reichlin
Jey Uso’s milestone victory at WrestleMania 41 earned high praise from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, who took to social media to commend the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Uso defeated Gunther in a high-stakes matchup to claim the title, marking one of the biggest moments of his singles career. Following the match, Triple H shared a message on X (formerly Twitter), emphasizing Jey’s intangible qualities and deep wrestling heritage.

“You cannot teach what Jey Uso has… His connection to our audience, his passion, his charisma… and generations of this business running through his veins,” he wrote. “Jey @WWEUsos is your new World Heavyweight Champion. Congratulations… and… YEET.”

The brief but impactful statement underscored Jey Uso’s journey from tag team standout to world champion, solidifying his place as a top singles competitor in WWE.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
