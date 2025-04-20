Triple H Reveals Intentions Behind WWE’s AAA Acquisition

Ahead of WrestleMania 41: Saturday, WWE shared the blockbuster news of the acquisition of AAA with a NXTxAAA: Worlds Collide event set for later this year. Appearing at the WrestleMania 41: Saturday post-show press conference, Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque shared WWE’s plans for the lucha libre promotion which can be summed up with one word: Growth.

“The intent is to grow it, to grow lucha libre… it has such a cultural impact. South America, Central America, all through Mexico.”

Levesque highlighted his track record with growth, highlighting how WWE NXT has gone from being a small thing to an essential factor in WWE programming. With several NXT alum now top names in WWE, Levesque is confident that similar growth and success will come to AAA.

“When you look at WrestleMania now, most of it came directly out of NXT, a large percentage of it… Mexico, AAA, lucha libre, opens up the doors for those athletes as well, to not only grow, but to be the biggest they can be.”

Levesque clarified that while WWE will have a role to play in AAA, the intent is to keep the lucha libre promotion true to its wrestling roots. As fans grow excited for the future of AAA, it remains to be seen what Levesque and his growth mindset have in store both for WWE and it’s new acquisition.