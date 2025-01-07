Triple H On WWE Using Insider Terms: “We’re Not Hiding What We Do”

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque isn’t shying away from what WWE represents in its new era, after the promotion first-ever Raw as part of Netflix. Before the historic episode, WWE debuted a cold open video package featuring Levesque using insider wrestling terminology such as “shoot,” “face,” and “heel.”

The use of these terms sparked a debate online with fans both for and against using insider lingo. On the post-show media scrum, Levesque reflected on the reaction to his verbiage.

“The reaction seems like we did a good job with it. That was the intent, to capture the emotion and let people know, we’re not hiding what we do.”

Levesque has no intention of “insulting anybody’s intelligence” by perpetuating the notion that professional wrestling is a completely legitimate sport. Under his leadership, WWE is embracing its identity as an “art form” designed to resonate with both loyal fans and newcomers.

“It was all part of trying to capture that and say, ‘If you’ve watched, watch this and hopefully we honor what you love. If you’ve never watched this, watch this, we’ll explain to you what we are.'”

These terms had previously been banned by Vince McMahon, and their inclusion further demonstrates that WWE has moved on from its previous head. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on WWE’s new era, an era that will be more honest about the inner workings of the wrestling business.