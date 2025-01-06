Watch: WWE Raw On Netflix Cold Open Ahead Of Historic Show

Tonight, WWE Raw will officially launch on Netflix, kicking off a new era for the red brand on the streaming juggernaut. Ahead of the show, WWE has released the cold open for tonight’s show, giving fans a sneak peek as to what to expect.

The cold open is highly cinematic and includes a monologue by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque about the very nature of the sport. In a sign of WWE’s new era post-Vince McMahon, Levesque uses terms previously banned by his father-in-law, including ‘wrestling,’ ‘face’, ‘heel’ and ‘shoot.’

WWE Raw On Netflix

This star-studded cold open is a clear indication of what will be a jam-packed, exciting show tonight on Netflix. The show will feature:

The Rock To Appear: WWE’s Final Boss has confirmed he will be part of tonight’s historic event, with fans speculating what he has in store.

CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins: A highly anticipated bout between two bitter rivals that has been brewing since before Punk’s return to WWE in 2023.

Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa (Tribal Combat Match): The two Tribal Chiefs of WWE will hold nothing back on Raw, but will The Rock be the difference-maker?

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Championship Match): Rhea Ripley seeks to regain the title she was never beaten for, and get revenge on Liv Morgan.

John Cena’s Farewell Tour: The legendary wrestler will begin his farewell tour on Raw, marking the start of his retirement from professional wrestling.

Drew McIntyre Vs. Jey Uso: ‘Main Event’ Jey has been the victim of beatdowns from McIntyre, but will the YEET army get payback in Los Angeles?

Hulk Hogan to Appear: The legendary Hulkster will be a part of tonight’s historic show from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.

Travis Scott Live: The multi-time award-winning artist will provide the theme song for Raw on Netflix and will perform live on the show.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from WWE Raw on Netflix, as The Rock is ready to electrify this Monday on what will be a historic night.