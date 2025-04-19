Update On Becky Lynch’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Status

Last June, Becky Lynch’s previous WWE contract concluded, leading to her taking a hiatus with the intention of a future return. Since then, numerous reports have circulated regarding her status with WWE.

While Lynch reportedly signed a new contract months ago, her on-screen return has yet to occur. She was recently seen alongside her husband, Seth Rollins, at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony.

According to PWInsider, the expectation within WWE is that Lynch will be physically involved at WrestleMania 41 this weekend. Furthermore, the report suggests that following WrestleMania, Lynch will be back on WWE programming, with her return stemming from “a big Mania moment.”

Lynch also participated in WWE’s media promotion for Raw on Netflix a few months prior at the Netflix headquarters. When questioned about the delay in her return, sources indicate that both Lynch and WWE were “waiting for the right creative” direction for her comeback.

Her last match before her hiatus was against Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship in May 2024. With WrestleMania 41 taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, the WWE Universe is eagerly anticipating the potential “big Mania moment” that will mark the return of “The Man” to WWE television.