Becky Lynch Spotted At WWE Hall of Fame As Fans Await Return

Becky Lynch last wrestled for WWE in May 2024 and her contract expired with the promotion the following month. Despite Lynch reportedly re-signing with WWE in January 2025, fans have yet to see her make a return to the ring, raising questions about her future.

While Lynch remains MIA, at least in an official capacity, fans did spot the former Women’s World Champion during the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 ceremony. Not only did Lynch make a brief cameo appearance, but she did so behind one of her friends and greatest rivals, Charlotte Flair.

Damn Becky Lynch is here at #WWEHOF ? pic.twitter.com/831OcJDSGF — Tanny Wrestling ?? (@TannyWrestling) April 19, 2025

It’s not just at the WWE Hall of Fame where fans have been able to see Lynch, as a giant banner of one of the most popular female wrestlers of all time currently hangs at WWE World. This banner has only furthered speculation and rumors among fans that Lynch’s return will come sooner than later.

Lynch herself has said she is done with wrestling, at least for the time being, but fans know to never say never when it comes to returns. Was Lynch’s appearance behind Flair just a coincidence or the start of a revival of one of WWE’s biggest female feuds? Time will tell…