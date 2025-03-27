WrestleMania Wedding Chapel
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Las Vegas Chapel Offering WWE-Themed Weddings For WrestleMania 41

by Thomas Lowson
WWE WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania season is fast approaching and one chapel in Las Vegas is taking things to the next level. For fans traveling to Sin City and ready to take their relationship to the next level, one chapel is letting attendees put a headlock on their heart with a wrestling-themed wedding.

The Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel will host themed ceremonies as part of their ‘Love SmackDown‘ package in April 2025. In a TikTok video, it was teased that attendees will be able to step into the ring before saying “I do.” In the comments, the package proved popular, with one commentator interested in the package noting that “I have less than a month to find a husband.”

@vivalasvegasweddings

Bringing the boom to the ring with our Love Smackdown package #lasvegaswedding #lasvegastiktok #weddingtok #themedwedding #lasvegasweddings #lasvegasweddingplanner #wrestlemaniaentrance

? sonido original – GaboMusic

The Love SmackDown package is just one unique way to get mrried at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel. Other themed ceremonies include IPs such as Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Spider-Man. An Elvis impersonator is also available at the Viva Las Vegas chapel to give couples the authentic Vegas wedding experience.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19, and April 20, from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, but will be just part of the week-long festivities coming to the city. With WWE events and non-WWE events descending on Vegas, there’ll be plenty for wrestling fans, especially those ready to suplex their significant other into holy matrimony.

Ricochet Announces Wedding With Samantha Irvin

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News