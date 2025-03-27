Las Vegas Chapel Offering WWE-Themed Weddings For WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania season is fast approaching and one chapel in Las Vegas is taking things to the next level. For fans traveling to Sin City and ready to take their relationship to the next level, one chapel is letting attendees put a headlock on their heart with a wrestling-themed wedding.

The Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel will host themed ceremonies as part of their ‘Love SmackDown‘ package in April 2025. In a TikTok video, it was teased that attendees will be able to step into the ring before saying “I do.” In the comments, the package proved popular, with one commentator interested in the package noting that “I have less than a month to find a husband.”

The Love SmackDown package is just one unique way to get mrried at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding Chapel. Other themed ceremonies include IPs such as Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Spider-Man. An Elvis impersonator is also available at the Viva Las Vegas chapel to give couples the authentic Vegas wedding experience.

WWE WrestleMania 41 will take place on April 19, and April 20, from Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, but will be just part of the week-long festivities coming to the city. With WWE events and non-WWE events descending on Vegas, there’ll be plenty for wrestling fans, especially those ready to suplex their significant other into holy matrimony.