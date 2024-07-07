Watch: What Happened With Kevin Owens After Money In The Bank 2024 Went Off Air

Kevin Owens cut a short but heartfelt promo after WWE Money In The Bank 2024 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada went off air.

KO had revealed during last night’s episode of SmackDown that his mother had been rushed to the hospital earlier this week and she was currently battling serious health issues. He mentioned how his mother would want him to ‘fight like hell’ and that’s what he was going to do at the PPV.

- Advertisement -

While the team of Owens, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton didn’t manage to win their match against The Bloodline at the event, Kevin fulfilled his promise and delivered some serious beatdown on his opponents.

After Money In The Bank went off air, Owens acknowledged the ‘Mama Owens’ chants and said that the fans have helped him get through the hardest week of his life:

What Happened At Money In The Bank 2024

Apart from this, the show featured the Money In The Bank matches which were won by Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton respectively.

- Advertisement -

Though for Drew, the celebration of the win didn’t last long as he tried to cash in the contract the same night but CM Punk once again cost him the bout.

The biggest surprise of the night was an appearance from John Cena who made a huge career announcement on the show. You can check out more about it here.