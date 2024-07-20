Watch: What Happened With Cody Rhodes After SmackDown Double-Taping

Cody Rhodes had plenty to say to the crowd at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska after this week’s double taping of SmackDown. In addition to filming this week’s show, the July 26, episode was also taped. That’s because WWE’s roster will be traveling to Japan next week for a three-day tour of Osaka and Tokyo, the first tour of its kind since 2019.

Cody Rhodes After SmackDown

On this week’s episode of SmackDown, Rhodes teamed with Kevin Owens to face A-Town Down Under. Despite getting the victory, Rhodes and Owens fell victim to another assault by The Bloodline, who took out Randy Orton on last week’s show.

- Advertisement -

After SmackDown, Rhodes delivered a superkick to the big PRIME bottle that had been at ringside and joked that he’d ruined any chance of being sponsored by Logan Paul’s energy drink. Rhodes thanked the fans in Omaha for coming out and supporting the show and that it was “exciting” to do the double taping. Cody ended the night by signing autographs and taking pictures much to the delight of the crowd.

Cody was able to have some fun after SmackDown, but things will be all business at SummerSlam 2024. Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer against Solo Sikoa and the Bloodline has continued to have Rhodes’ number in recent weeks. WWE SummerSlam will take place on August 3, from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Related: WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card Predictions: CM Punk, Cody Rhodes & More