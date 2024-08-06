Why Zilla Fatu Was At WWE SummerSlam

Zilla Fatu, who is the son of late WWE star Umaga, was recently spotted at last Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam PLE in Cleveland. Zilla was promoted for a UPW Wrestling show in Michigan on Saturday and GCW’s New Jersey show on Sunday. However, he missed both the shows which led to speculation that he officially signed with WWE during the SummerSlam weekend. Well, that is not the case.

Fightful Select has reported that Zilla Fatu ended up having travel delays and cancelations that would put him at the show on time. The report suggested that WWE “naturally has their eyes on him”, but he is still expected to make appearances for GCW in the future.

The real-life Bloodline member trained at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school and made his pro-wrestling debut at ROW Summer Of Champions IX in July last year. He has also competed for GCW and HOG. Fatu also won the HOG Crown Jewel Title during the promotion’s event on July 26.

WWE SummerSlam proved to be an important event for the Bloodline storyline. Solo Sikoa failed to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules Match. Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa interfered in the match but things didn’t work for them. Roman Reigns made his blockbuster return wearing the “Original Tribal Chief” (OTC) shirt. ‘The Head of The Table’ then laid out his cousin Solo Sikoa with a Superman Punch before hitting a Spear. This helped Cody Rhodes to capitalize and retain the title.