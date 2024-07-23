WWE 2K24 Patch 1.13 Details, Pat McAfee DLC Delayed

2K has has announced the WWE 2K24 DLC pack featuring Pat McAfee that was scheduled to be released tomorrow has been delayed a week until July 31, 2024. Some are already calling it the worst DLC ever.

WWE 2K24 Patch 1.13

2K has announced the release of the latest update for WWE 2K24: Patch 1.13. This latest round of enhancements and bug fixes includes fixes for general gameplay stability, audio issues, online stability and more.

New Characters

WWE 2K24 has added “Elite” Hulk Hogan and “Elite” The Rock to the game as upcoming MyFACTION unlockable Persona Cards.

General

General Stability improvements

The correct city location will be displayed in the WrestleMania 40 arenas

The Trophy/Achievement “No Visiting Hours” will now unlock correctly

Audio

Addressed reported concerns of the SFX for steel steps not playing correctly under certain conditions

Gameplay

Addressed reported concerns of certain moves missing their target when performed

Addressed reported concerns of weapons getting stuck when a reversal is performed on top of the ambulance

Characters

Addressed reported concerns of Superstars’ attributes going over the maximum

Online

Stability improvements

Universe