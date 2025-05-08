WWE Acquires 51% Controlling Stake in AAA (Report)

WWE’s acquisition of AAA has reached a significant milestone, as the promotion is now reported to hold a majority stake in the company. According to LexLatin, a Mexico-based news outlet, WWE will own 51% of AAA upon completion of the transaction, with the remaining 49% retained by Fillip, a prominent Mexican sports and entertainment firm.

The deal places considerable emphasis on AAA’s intellectual property assets, including trademarks, copyrights, and licensing agreements. LexLatin reports that the transaction required an audit of these assets to verify their specific characteristics, validity, and legal status.



“The deal had a strong intellectual property component as the main value of the acquired company (part of the main assets purchased) is its intangible assets… Because of this, the transaction required an audit of these assets ‘to verify their specific characteristics, validity, and legal status.’”

WWE announced its intention to acquire AAA during WrestleMania 41 weekend, with the deal expected to be finalized by the end of 2025. In the meantime, WWE NXT and AAA are set to collaborate for the Worlds Collide event on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest updates on this landmark deal as WWE expands its presence in the world of lucha libre.