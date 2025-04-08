Carlito Shares ‘Funeral Services’ After Devastating Bron Breakker Spear

The April 7, episode of WWE Monday Night Raw saw Bron Breakker deliver a series of hellacious spears, sending a clear message to any potential challengers to the Intercontinental Championship. Breakker ran down the entrance-way to spear Carlito in a move that has left the Jugment Day star believing the end is near.

On X, Carlito joked that he will have a ‘funeral’ this Friday after being speared by Breakker. The cool Superstar thanked fans for their thoughts and preayers before asking fans to respect the privacy of his family after their ‘loss.’

Thank you everyone for your thought & prayers! ??…..my funeral service is scheduled for this Friday.

My family asks for privacy during this painful time, muchas gracias#WWERaw #WWERawonNetflix #spear #brokeninhalf #BronBreakker — carlito (@Litocolon279) April 8, 2025

Carlito wasn’t the only Superstar to eat a spear during WWE Monday Night Raw. Penta and Dominik Mysterio both ate spears by the second-generation Superstar. However, it was Finn Balor who’d have the last laugh as he attacked Breakker from behind and posed with the Intercontinental Title.

Breakker’s WrestleMania debut will see him put the Intercontinental Title on the line against Balor, Mysterio, and Penta, the latter of whom is also making hid debut at the Show of Shows. While the odds certainly aren’t in the favor of the champion, He at least won’t have to deal with Carlito getting involved, at least according to the former U.S Champion.