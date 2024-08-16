WWE & Celebrities Come Together At Day One of Fanatics Fest NYC

The worlds of WWE and celebrities came together at day one of Fanatics Fest NYC which is currently ongoing in the Big Apple. The three-day event got underway today from the Javitz Center and brings together some of the biggest sports leagues. Several WWE Superstars are planned to make appearances which you can learn about with our handy Guide to WWE at Fanatics Fest NYC.

WWE Celebrities At Fanatics Fest NYC

WWE’s resident own Best in the World CM Punk was at today’s event, but he wasn’t alone. The former WWE & AEW World Champion presented Rob Gronkowski with a New England Patriots WWE Legacy Championship Title. Gronkowski thanked WWE for the gift and referenced his time with the company.

LET'S GO! The BEST IN THE WORLD @CMPunk is here at @FanaticsFest with a gift for @RobGronkowski! ??? pic.twitter.com/b1cCkpH6Pl — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2024

Gronkowski wasn’t the only notable name to receive a WWE Legacy Championship. New York Yankees’ own Derek Jeter also received a belt.

We knew @derekjeter was going to be at @Fanatics Fest so we gifted him a Yankees WWE Legacy Title Belt!



Let us know if you ever want to step in the ring… ? pic.twitter.com/4gWm3vzKhE — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2024

NFL legend Tom Bready was also feeling the WWE spirit at Fanatics Fest NYC as he made a Hulk Hogan-inspired entrance at the venue.

IShowSpeed may have had a painful run-in with Randy Orton earlier this year at WrestleMania, but that didn’t stop the streamer from making an entrance that would make the Viper proud.

This might be @RandyOrton…?@ishowspeedsui is doing his best impression of The Viper at @FanaticsFest! ?? pic.twitter.com/m9najamIJ1 — WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2024

There’s plenty to excite wrestling fans at Fanatics Fest NYC with appearances, panels, and much more announced. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest from the convention.