WWE Shares ‘Banned’ CM Punk Tryout Match Against The Road Warriors

Wrestling fans can see generations collide in a new video from WWE’s vault which sees CM Punk in a tag team match against the Road Warriors. In the latest video from the WWE Vault YouTube channel, Punk speaks of the match that saw himself and Doug Delicious face the legendary tag-team. This match was quite a surprise for Punk at the time, as after using a grapevine hammerlock DDT in a separate dark match, he was deemed unsafe in the ring and effectively ‘banned’ from being used again.

Despite this ban, Punk was brought in alongside Delicious to face the Road Warriors as the originally planned opponents for Hawk and Animal were severely lacking in the skills department. It was Sgt. Slaughter who proposed the match to the ‘banned’ Punk. You can check out Punk’s comments and the match in the video below.

This match would be Punk’s second in a WWE ring and holds the unfortunate distinction of being the final WWE match of Road Warrior Hawk. After competing in the Velocity dark match, Hawk died of a heart attack in October that year at the age of 46. He, alongside Animal and Paul Ellering, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

CM Punk may be one of the biggest names in professional wrestling, but as this match shows, even the top stars have to start somewhere. Punk will return to action this weekend at WWE SummerSlam where he will take on Drew McIntyre.