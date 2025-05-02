WWE Crown Jewel: Perth Confirmed, John Cena to Appear

WWE will travel to Australia once again for its upcoming Crown Jewel PLE that will take place in Perth this October. In addition to the event, WWE will host a weekend of events at the RAC Arena from 10-13 October. The Western Australia government shared a statement on the show, confirming that John Cena will be a part of the event. In the statement, Tourism Minister Reece Whitby shared their excitement:

“We’re thrilled to confirm that WWE’s return to Perth this October will be led by Crown Jewel: Perth, featuring WWE Champion and global superstar John Cena.

“The long weekend of WWE entertainment, with a Friday Night Smackdown, Crown Jewel: Perth, and Monday Night RAW, promises an action-packed line up that can’t be seen anywhere else in Australia, New Zealand, or South-East Asia this year.”

WWE will host SmackDown on October 10, followed by Crown Jewel on October 11. The following week’s WWE Raw will also take place in the country. WWE held its Elimination Chamber 2024 event in Perth which featured local names including Rhea Ripley and Indi Hartwell.