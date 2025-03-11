WWE Legend Natalya Announces Memoir Last Hart Beating, Set for October 28 Release

WWE veteran Natalya is adding “author” to her long list of accomplishments. During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the Canadian wrestling star revealed she has been working on her memoir, Last Hart Beating, which will be released on October 28, 2025. Natalya described the writing process as deeply personal and cathartic, allowing her to tell her story in a way fans have never seen before.

Reflecting on her nearly two-decade WWE career, Natalya acknowledged that much of her story remains untold despite her time in the spotlight on Total Divas and WWE programming.

“A lot of people don’t know my story,” she shared. “It’s scary to open up, but also exciting because I’ve poured my soul into this book.”

The memoir delves into her complex relationship with her father, WWE legend Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, as well as the challenges she faced growing up in the Hart family dynasty. She also explores the obstacles of being a woman in a male-dominated industry and how she fought to carve out her own path in professional wrestling.

Booker T Inspired the Title

The title Last Hart Beating was inspired by Booker T, who once called Natalya the “last motherf*cker breathing” when asked to name the greatest female WWE Superstar. The phrase resonated deeply with her, not only as a nod to her endurance in WWE but also as a reference to 2Pac’s song Breathin’, a favorite of hers.

A Look Inside Last Hart Beating

According to the book’s publisher, Last Hart Beating provides an unfiltered look into Natalya’s life, covering: