WWE President & TKO Execs Attend Star-Studded Hamptons White Party Hosted by Fanatics CEO

WWE President Nick Khan and TKO executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro attended Michael Rubin’s lavish July 4th White Party in the Hamptons

The event, hosted by Fanatics CEO Rubin, featured A-list celebrities and is significant due to Fanatics’ lucrative merchandise deals with WWE and UFC

WWE President Nick Khan and TKO executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro joined a host of A-list celebrities at Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin’s annual July 4th White Party in the Hamptons.

The star-studded event, held at Rubin’s $50 million oceanfront mansion in Bridgehampton, saw attendees adhering to an all-white dress code. Notable guests included Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady, Jake Paul, Emily Ratajkowski, and Megan Fox. The party featured performances by Mary J. Blige and a fireworks display.

Rubin, whose company Fanatics has lucrative merchandise partnerships with both WWE and UFC, has turned this into a yearly tradition. The gathering highlights the close business relationships between Fanatics and major sports entertainment brands like WWE and UFC under the TKO umbrella.

Why Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin Loves WWE

Michael Rubin has good reason to invite Nick Khan, Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro to his epic Hamptons gathering. Back in April, Rubin called WWE’s growth and potential “absolutely insane” and said the “insatiable demand” for WWE merchandise leaves the world’s top sports leagues in the dust.

Fanatics works with the NFL, NCAA, MLB, NASCAR and countless other leagues, but Rubin couldn’t contain his excitement about WWE.

“The biggest growth sport in my mind Well, are we looking at percents, dollars? What’s wild, I’ll tell you honestly, what’s going on with WWE is insane. If I look at the growth in our WWE business, and it’s a big business already, it’s absolutely insane.” “NFL is a multi-billion dollar business. Baseball is a multi-billion dollar business. We look collectively within our overall business, if you talk about growth percent, what’s going on with WWE is spectacular.”

