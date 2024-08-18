WWE Outperforms All Other Sports At Fanatics Fest NYC Convention

WWE has been a force to be reckoned with at the ongoing Fanatics Fest NYC event, with the promotion outselling other sports at the convention. Out of all the various sports stars in the Big Apple, the only group that has sold out of photograph and autograph opportunities are the Superstars of WWE, Fox News reports.

WWE outperforming everyone else is no mean feat, especially with legendary athletes including Barry Sanders, Cal Ripken Jr., Adrian Peterson, and Jerry Rice in attendance. Speaking with Fox, WWE host Peter Rosenberg was understandably pleased by the reception and WWE’s ongoing popularity.

“The company growth has been insane. It’s been one of the great times in the history of the company… seeing where it’s gone from when I first got in the door to where we are now, it’s been an amazing time.”

WWE At Fanatics Fest NYC

Day one of the three-day event saw several celebrities show off their WWE love, including Rob Gronkowski, who was presented with a WWE Legacy Championship by CM Punk. Derek Jeter was also presented with a championship while NFL legend Tom Brady made a Hulk Hogan-inspired entrance at the WWE zone of the Javits Center.

Day Two of the convention continued to demonstrate the undeniable momentum of WWE with legends including Rey Mysterio and Triple H making appearances. CM Punk also addressed being labeled a ‘cancer’ by some in the wrestling industry and shared why people may have an issue with him.

There’s plenty to excite wrestling fans at Fanatics Fest NYC with appearances, panels, and much more announced. Stay tuned to SE Scoops for the latest from the convention.