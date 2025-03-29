WWE PLE In India Is The Goal, Says Nick Khan

WWE could be hosting a Premium Live Event in India within a matter of years, according to WWE President Nick Khan. Speaking to the Hindustan Times, Khan shared that an event could come to the sub-continent within the next two years.

“We’re pencilling out 2026 and 2027 now. In one of our first meetings with Netflix after the deal was signed, without asking, Netflix handed us a list of their priority countries. At the top of that list was India.”

WWE is the second most popular sport in India, only behind Cricket, Khan revealed. The WWE President added that WWE storrytelling fits right at home with the viewing habits of the Indian consumer.

“You’ll notice a lot of dramas and stories with deep narratives. That’s exactly what we believe WWE is.”

WWE In India

WWE has hosted several live events in India, the first of being in February 1996 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In 2023, WWE hosted its biggest India-based event, the Superstar Spectacle which show saw a rare in-ring appearance by John Cena. The WWE icon teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Now, India appears poised to host a Premium Live Event in huge news to the countless fans in the area. Stay tuned to SEScoops for thelatest on WWE’s international events as they prepare for a trip to India.