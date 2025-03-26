WWE & Las Vegas Raiders Inspire Young Fans at Allegiant Stadium Tour

WWE and the Las Vegas Raiders stepped in the ring together to host a special tour of Allegiant Stadium for some lucky young fans. Hosted by Big E and Zoey Stark, the fans were able to visit the staium that will play host to WrestleMania 41 on April 19, and April 20.

The event wasn’t just a field trip for the kids, but an opportunity to learn from two highly-successful individuals. Big E explained that being a champion means constantly working towards a goal and being disciplined. Stark added that she is “blessed” to be with WWE and that she had to “stay on track” and trained every day to succeed.

@WWE teamed up with the @Raiders to host a special tour of Allegiant Stadium as part of the Road to WrestleMania 41! #WWECommunity pic.twitter.com/xbyrKyCHsv — TKO (@TKOGrp) March 26, 2025

This tour was one of several community outreach programs, demonstrating that WWE’s efforts to work with fans extends past entertainment on TV. WWE often partners with charities and philanthropic ventures to help worthy causes. These include Make-A-Wish, the V Foundation, the Special Olympics, USO, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

WrestleMania 41 will be a blockbuster two-night event, one that Stark hopes to make the card of while questions remain about Big E’s in-ring future. It remains to be seen what happens at the show, but this tour certainly gave these young fans an education about the venue and what it means to be a champion.