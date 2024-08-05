WWE RAW Preview (08/05/2024): Post SummerSlam Fallout

Tonight’s WWE RAW on August 5, 2024, promises to be an action-packed night, as the fallout from a dramatic SummerSlam unfolds. With new champions crowned, shocking betrayals, and major returns, this episode of RAW is set to address the significant changes in the WWE landscape.

WWE RAW Tonight: Gunther’s Reign Begins

One of the most notable moments from SummerSlam was Gunther capturing the World Heavyweight Championship.

The Ring General’s victory was marred by Finn Balor’s betrayal of Damian Priest, causing a seismic shift within The Judgment Day faction and continuing the almost inevitable breakup.

Gunther is scheduled to appear live on RAW, likely to assert his dominance and address his plans as the new champion ahead of Bash in Berlin.

The Judgment Day Implosion

The betrayal within The Judgment Day has left the faction in disarray. Finn Balor’s open animosity and turn on Damian Priest, combined with Dominik Mysterio choosing Liv Morgan over Rhea Ripley, has left fans wondering about the future of the once-unified group.

The Wyatt Sicks Debut

The Wyatt Sicks made a thunderous debut targeting various superstars, including Chad Gable.

Aligning himself with his ‘new’ Alpha Academy stablemates The Creed Brothers, Gable will face off against Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis from The Wyatt Sicks in a highly anticipated six-man tag team match on RAW.

Celebrating New Champions on WWE RAW

Bron Breakker emerged victorious over Sami Zayn to claim the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Fans can look forward to Breakker celebrating his win and possibly setting the stage for his first title defence at Bash in Berlin later this month.

Scheduled Matches

Several high-profile matches have been announced for this episode of RAW:

Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable & The Creed Brothers

Sonya Deville vs. Dakota Kai

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

The New Day vs. AOP

Awesome Truth vs. Grayson Waller & Austin Theory

What happened last week?

Catch up on the Top 10 Moments from last week’s WWE RAW: