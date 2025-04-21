WWE Raw Preview (April 21, 2025)

Tonight’s WWE Raw broadcasts live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, airing on Netflix at 8/7c. This special ‘Raw After WrestleMania’ show will feature plenty of fallout from this past weekend’s WrestleMania 41, along with early hype for WWE Backlash 2025 on Saturday, May 10.

Matches and Segments

No matches have been announced as of press time, but here’s what’s advertised:

John Cena’s Championship Fallout: John Cena will appear as the new Undisputed WWE Champion after his shocking victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, where he captured his record-breaking 17th World Title with help from rapper Travis Scott. Cena has teased that he will address the WWE Universe about his plans for the championship and hinted at “ruining professional wrestling”.

John Cena will appear as the new Undisputed WWE Champion after his shocking victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, where he captured his record-breaking 17th World Title with help from rapper Travis Scott. Cena has teased that he will address the WWE Universe about his plans for the championship and hinted at “ruining professional wrestling”. Jey Uso and Gunther : Jey Uso, now the new World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Gunther at WrestleMania, will make an appearance. Gunther is also set to appear, and the fallout from their title clash is expected to be addressed.

: Jey Uso, now the new World Heavyweight Champion after defeating Gunther at WrestleMania, will make an appearance. Gunther is also set to appear, and the fallout from their title clash is expected to be addressed. Women’s Division Spotlight : Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Lyra “Two Belts” Valkyria are all advertised for tonight’s show. With the women’s titles having changed hands at WrestleMania, expect new rivalries and possible confrontations.

: Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Lyra “Two Belts” Valkyria are all advertised for tonight’s show. With the women’s titles having changed hands at WrestleMania, expect new rivalries and possible confrontations. CM Punk Reacts to Paul Heyman’s Betrayal: CM Punk says he’ll be at Raw tonight to address Paul Heyman’s dastardly betrayal at WrestleMania.

Stay tuned to SEScoops for comprehensive coverage of tonight’s WWE Raw.