WWE Raw Results (7/15/24): Bo Dallas, Wyatt Sicks, Rhea Ripley & More

Here are WWE Raw results for July 15, 2024 from Dayton, Ohio at the Nutter Center:

Rhea Ripley’s return: Ripley opens the show after a 3-month absence, declaring “Mami’s home.” She blames Liv Morgan for her time away and calls her out regarding the Women’s World Championship. Liv responds via video, taunting Ripley about seducing Dominik Mysterio during her absence. This leads to Ripley challenging Morgan to a title match at SummerSlam, which Morgan accepts. Ripley vows to end Morgan’s career.

Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed: Sheamus defeats Reed in their match. However, the victory is short-lived as Pete Dunne turns on Sheamus post-match, attacking him from behind and leaving him vulnerable to Reed’s Tsunami finisher.

Sonya Deville vs. Zelina Vega: Deville, accompanied by Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, defeats Vega. After the match, the trio attempts to attack Vega, but Kayden Carter and Katana Chance come to her rescue.

Damian Priest and Gunther confrontation: The two engage in a heated exchange about championship prestige. Gunther criticizes Priest’s reign and background, while Priest defends his journey and vows to retain his title at SummerSlam.

Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman: Priest emerges victorious in this match. Gunther attempts to ambush Priest afterward but fails to gain an advantage.

Tag team match: Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark defeat Kayden Carter and Katana Chance. Lyra Valkyria accompanies Carter and Chance for the match.

Drew McIntyre’s return segment: McIntyre discusses a potential match with CM Punk. When asked by Adam Pearce to apologize to referees, he refuses, leading Pearce to keep him suspended. The situation escalates, prompting Seth Rollins to intervene and protect Pearce and the officials.

“Wyatt Sicks” VHS promo: A distraught and emotional Erick Rowan reflects on losing his wrestling “family” in a new VHS tape segment. He describes falling into despair after losing two “brothers” and feeling lost. Uncle Howdy is portrayed as Rowan’s savior, giving him new purpose through the mask and a mission to help others like himself.

Jey Uso vs. Dominik Mysterio: Jey Uso wins the match, but the focus is on the drama surrounding it. Liv Morgan interferes to help Dominik, leading to a compromising position with Jey. Rhea Ripley appears to scare Morgan away but ends up taking a spear. Backstage, Ripley reasserts her dominance over Dominik, forgiving him but reminding him that he belongs to her.

Chad Gable’s trap for Bo Dallas: Gable calls out Bo Dallas, claiming he’s solved the mystery of Uncle Howdy’s identity. When Dallas appears, the Creed Brothers ambush him. However, the plan backfires as Dallas laughs, signaling the arrival of the other Wyatt Sicks members. Gable and the Creeds retreat, leaving the Wyatt Sicks to unite in the ring.

Intercontinental Championship match: Sami Zayn defends against Ilja Dragunov, but the match ends in no contest due to Bron Breakker’s interference. Breakker attacks both competitors, closing the show with this chaotic scene.