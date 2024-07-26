WWE SmackDown Preview (7/26): Tag Team Gauntlet

WWE SmackDown returns to FOX tonight at 8/7c. It’s a rare taped episode, filmed after last week’s show from Ohama, Nebraska at the CHI Health Center.

(Check out what happened after last week’s SmackDown tapings with Cody Rhodes.)

Why is SmackDown taped this week?

WWE taped tonight’s SmackDown due to the ongoing live events tour of Japan. The ‘SuperShow Summer Tour’ visits Tokyo’sRy?goku Kokugikan on Friday and Saturday night.

SmackDown Matches & Segments

Here are the matches and segments we’ll see tonight:

Tag Team Gauntlet Match : The winners will become the #1 contenders to DIY’s World Tag Team Championships. Participating teams include: The Street Profits, Legado Del Fantasma, The Bloodline, The OC , Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews and Pretty Deadly.

: The winners will become the #1 contenders to DIY’s World Tag Team Championships. Participating teams include: The Street Profits, Legado Del Fantasma, The Bloodline, The OC , Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews and Pretty Deadly. Tag Team Match : Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax vs. Bayley & Michin

: Tiffany Stratton & Nia Jax vs. Bayley & Michin Singles Match: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

Plus, A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory & Grayson Waller) will host a segment with undefeated boxing champion Terrence Crawford. Crawford Crawford got physically involved on SmackDown last week by handing Cody Rhodes a chair, which he later used on Theory & Waller. No spoilers, but .. “could things get physical again?”

What happened last week?

Catch up on the Top 10 Moments from last week’s WWE SmackDown: