WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card: Every match taking place

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is shaping up to be one of the best Premium Live Events from the company this year. On top of Championship matches between Cody Rhodes, Solo Sikoa, Damian Priest, Gunther, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, there will be headline grabbing bouts like CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre, so it is well worth catching live on Peacock this weekend.

Here are all of the matches that are taking place from Cleveland Browns Stadium on Saturday, August 3 2024.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa aims to return the Undisputed WWE Championship to The Bloodline by challenging Cody Rhodes. There is a potential that SummerSlam could see the return of Roman Reigns to WWE programming, but that is not yet confirmed.

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Damian Priest defends his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther, the 2024 King of the Ring winner. Priest’s reign has been marked by impressive victories, but Gunther’s dominance poses a significant threat to his title reign.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre (Special Guest Referee Seth Rollins)

CM Punk faces Drew McIntyre with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee. This is one of the most heated builds we’ve seen in some time, with Punk’s issues in AEW being referenced both online and on RAW in recent weeks.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan defends her Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley. Ripley, returning from injury, is focused on reclaiming the title she never lost and getting her hands on the woman that tried to take Dominik Mysterio from her.

WWE Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Nia Jax

Bayley puts her WWE Women’s Championship on the line against Nia Jax, the 2024 Queen of the Ring. With Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton lurking at ringside, this match could go a number of ways.

United States Champion Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Logan Paul defends his United States Championship against LA Knight. Their rivalry has escalated over recent weeks, and this could finally be Knight’s big title win on the WWE main roster.

Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn defends his Intercontinental Championship against the formidable Bron Breakker. After relentless attacks from Breakker over recent weeks, this could be when Breakker gets his first taste of gold on the main roster.