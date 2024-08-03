WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match Card Order Leaked

The match order for WWE SummerSlam 2024 appears to have been leaked ahead of the show from Cleveland tonight.

@ViperReports posted the leaked card to X this evening, confirming which match will be opening the show and what will be the main event.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Opening Match Leaked

Intriguingly, the opening match of the night will be Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley, with the Women’s World Championship on the line.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Main Event

As many had already anticipated, Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa will be the main event of the evening, with the WWE Championship on the line.

Here is the full leaked card, please note that this is subject to change at any time before now and the show starting:

Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight

Bayley vs. Nia Jax

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

Damian Priest vs. Gunther

Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa

- Advertisement -

