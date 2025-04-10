WWE WrestleMania 41 Run-Time Revealed

WrestleMania 41 is mere days away and fans wanting to watch the entire festivities should cancel their weekend plans. According to the current listing on Peacock, WrestleMania 41 is set to go nine hours long across Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20 in Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Peacock’s listing says that the kick-off show will begin at 4pm EST on Saturday, with the main card kicking off at 7pm EST. The show is listed in total as lasting for nine hours, which will likely also includes the post-show.

WWE has stacked its two nights in Las Vegas with a card featuring some of the top names in the company. The current confirmed match line-up is as follows:

Night One

Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair (WWE Women’s Championship)

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Championship)

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk (with Paul Heyman) vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two

Iyo Sky (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (WWE Women’s World Championship)

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Night TBA