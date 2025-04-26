Zelina Vega On WWE Women’s U.S. Title Win: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Real’

On the April 25 edition of WWE SmackDown, Zelina Vega achieved a career milestone by capturing the Women’s United States Championship. Vega won the gold from Chelsea Green, ending the inaugural reign that had began at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December 2024.

#SmackDown THAT'S WHAT I'M TALKING ABOUT @ZelinaVegaWWE



(Excuse my near Thornberry level of sounds but I've been waiting for Zelina Vega to win a title for YEARS) pic.twitter.com/TPqD6idItA — ?AfroBoi? ? DreamCon (@AfroBoiYT) April 26, 2025

In a heartfelt WWE Digital Exclusive interview following her victory, Vega held back tears as she reflected on her long road from hopeful dreamer to champion.

“I’m looking at it, and it doesn’t feel real because this was something that lived only in my dreams—and now it’s real life, and I’m holding it. It’s crazy, y’know? I can’t believe it’s real. I can’t believe I’m holding this right now.”

This triumph marks Vega’s first taste of singles gold, more than seven years after signing with WWE in 2017. When asked about her mindset heading into the match, she admitted she tried to stay hopeful, but realistic.

“It’s one of those things you always pray for, but you never really know if it’s going to happen. I think hearing the words ‘You deserve it’ as I was walking up the ramp really shocked me. Because honestly, I felt like maybe the fans had given up on me.”

Vega’s win over Chelsea Green is the culmination of years of perseverance and personal sacrifice. She dedicated the victory not just to herself, but also to her family, friends, and LWO allies. Now that she holds the gold, the question becomes: how will Zelina Vega handle life with a target on her back?