Liv Morgan Bites Back At Zoey Stark’s ‘Strip Club’ Jibe

by Thomas Lowson

Zoey Stark is tired of her colleagues oversexualizing professional wrestling and isn’t holding back against some of WWE’s top Superstars. Taking to X, fka Twitter, Stark argued that too many wrestlers are dressing too provactively to be considered decent.

Stark’s one-woman crusade began at a WWE live event where she took issue with Rhea Ripley smacking her own backside. This caught the attention of the Australian Superstar.

Up next, Stark too issue with Bianca Belair’s attire as guest referee during the March 31, edition of Raw. Stark argued that an official should be more covered before censoring the EST.

Women’s World Champion IYO SKY is not immune to Stark’s moral crusade. On X, Stark argued that SKY’s outfit during a recent episode of Raw was a beg for attention.

Now, Liv Morgan has been the target of Stark who argued that Liv’s attire is little more than what one would see from a stripper. In an unabashed response, Morgan joked that she’d certainly make plenty if she traded in the ring for the stage.

Stark’s crusade has left fans speculating on whether this moral crusade could make it to WWE TV, with several comparing Stark to the Right to Censor’s Ivory. The faction drew immense heat in 2000 and 2001 for their staunch (and often hypocritical) opposition to violence and sexuality.

Interestingly, Stark’s comments come after WWE LFG’s Mickie James took issue with Zena Sterling’s outfit, calling it akin to lingerie. This comment split fans with some agreeing with James while other argued that the progress James touted means that Sterling should be free to wear what she chooses.

It remains to be seen if Zoey Stark’s moral crusade makes it to WWE TV but the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion isn’t holding back online.

