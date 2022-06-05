King Xavier Woods Takes Aim at WWE’s Repetitive Booking

Xavier Woods can be found each week competing on WWE SmackDown and each month at Premium Live Events, but he’s getting tired of facing Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch.

The feud between Woods and Kofi Kingston against Sheamus, Holland and Butch has been going on for months now and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Recently, the two New Day members have recruited Drew McIntyre into the feud and gave the former WWE Champion a special ‘Big D’ kilt on this week’s SmackDown.

Sharing a clip of the segment on Instagram, Woods took aim at WWE’s repetitive booking.

“King’s log: Yesterday counted the 14th week that we have fought Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch. That’s more than a quarter of this year. Once we are rid of them I can focus on Ricochet and the IC title. But for now we walk for miles inside this pit of danger….”

That last line is in reference to the theme song of Batista, who Woods is a huge fan of.

Woods has had his hands full with Butch, Sheamus, and Holland for most of this year.

The last time Woods faced an opponent in a televised match that wasn’t one of these three men, was on the January 7, 2022 edition of SmackDown on Fox.