Xavier Woods Shows off New Video Game Inspired Tattoo

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods has taken his love of video games to the next level, getting some ink based on two of his favorite franchises.

On Twitter, Woods showed off the new arm tattoo which incorporates both Final Fantasy and Megaman.

The ink in question sees the Buster Sword, used by Cloud the protagonist of Final Fantasy VII, considered by many to be the best game in the series.

On top of the sword is the helmet of Megaman from the game franchise of the same name.

In the tweet, Woods added that the artwork had been done by InkbyPnut, and shared a timelapse video of his tattoo session.

Been moving around the world a good bit and haven’t given y’all a real look at this yet! Done by @inkbypnut #Megaman #FinalFantasy https://t.co/BZWIfKMdUn pic.twitter.com/QuZulr2maC — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 1, 2022

Woods is an avid gaming fanatic, with his UpUpDownDown Youtube Channel now boasting over 2.2 million subscribers.

In November 2021, the channel became inactive after the creators went on strike in solidarity with Woods.

It was believed that WWE was taking advantage of Woods’ time and efforts and wanted him to have a better deal.

In April 2022, WWE officials held a meeting about compensating Woods for his work, and the channel returned in full last month.

Despite being a regular on G4’s Attack of the Show though, he won’t be featured on an upcoming episode with AEW stars.

Adam Cole, Nyla Rose, and Danhausen will all be appearing on the show this week which Woods will not be on.