Xavier Woods Jokes About AEW Media Scrum Fight with Kenny Omega: “You’re One to Talk About Biting”

WWE Superstar Xavier Woods is a part of the beta for the upcoming Street Fighter game. AEW star Kenny Omega is as well and they will clash in an upcoming video, presumably on Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel.

Woods and Kenny Omega have battled several times in Street Fighter in years past and will do so again this year. Xavier took to Twitter and shared a clip of Kenny Omega accepting a challenge for a battle in Street Fighter beta.

During the video, Omega told Woods that he is “biting off more than you can chew”.

Don’t Beta shame me, mother father! You’re biting off more than you can chew!!! ROFL

Xavier Woods then responded that Kenny Omega is one to talk about biting.

You’re one to talk about biting…

The former AEW Champion told Woods that the joke was too soon and suggested that the New Day member have some class.

Too soon, man. Have some class, why dontcha?!

Kenny Omega was reportedly bitten by Ace Steel during AEW Brawl Out, the media scrum following the All Out PPV on September 4th. CM Punk had just captured the AEW World Championship for the 2nd time and went on an epic rant in between taking bites of a muffin.

Punk claimed that the AEW EVPs couldn’t manage a target, Hangman Page was empty-headed, and Colt Cabana shared a bank account with his mother in a rant that will always have a special place in wrestling history.

New Day to Battle for the Titles on SmackDown

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston are set to face The Usos this Friday on SmackDown for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. New Day confronted Jimmy and Jey on last week’s episode of SmackDown and said that they’ve got next if The Usos beat The Brawling Brutes at Crown Jewel.

Butch & Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes put up a good fight at the premium live event but The Usos retained. Jimmy and Jey planted Butch with the 1D off the top rope for the pinfall victory and will defend the titles against New Day on Friday night.