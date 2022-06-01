Xavier Woods Won’t Be Appearing on G4 Show Featuring AEW Stars

Xavier Woods is a regular on G4’s Attack of the Show but he won’t be featured on the upcoming episode with AEW stars.

Adam Cole, Nyla Rose, and Danhausen are scheduled to appear on the show this week. They will not be joined by Woods, a WWE SmackDown superstar.

Woods took to his Twitter account to joke with the G4 crew not to get too out of hand while he’s gone.

The appearance of AEW stars on Attack of the Show this week shouldn’t come as a surprise. The show is shot in Glendale, California and AEW Dynamite will be taking place in Los Angeles tonight (June 1).

It’s likely that Adam Cole will continue his “feud” with Jirard “The Completionist” Khalil, a popular video game YouTuber and Twitch streamer. Cole called Jirard out for a face-to-face meeting at this week’s Dynamite event.

Cole was initially scheduled to compete in a tag team match on Dynamite this week. He ended up being pulled from the match and Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live reported that Cole will be given some time off from in-ring action due to a shoulder injury.

As for Woods, he headlined the May 27 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. He teamed with Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston to defeat The Brawling Brutes.