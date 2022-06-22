Yet Another WWE Superstar Receives Name Change

You can add another WWE superstar to the list of talents who have received a name change.

WWE has long been known to make adjustments to characters. Sometimes, a talent will receive a full-blown makeover, while other times it can be as simple as new theme music.

In the case of this particular performer, he will no longer be using his real name on WWE programming.

Jordan Devlin Gets New Name

(via WWE)

Jordan Devlin will be making the move from NXT UK to NXT 2.0. With the move comes a new name.

Devlin will now be referred to as “JD McDonagh.” WWE had a vignette on the June 21 episode of NXT 2.0 promoting McDonagh’s inevitable arrival to the brand.

Devlin is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion. His final appearance on the NXT UK brand was a loser leaves town match. He fell short against NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov.

WWE did not reveal a date for Devlin’s debut on the NXT 2.0 brand but promised he will be “coming soon.”

Devlin first appeared on WWE programming back in early 2017. He participated in the first-ever United Kingdom Championship tournament. He was defeated by Tyler Bate in the quarterfinals.