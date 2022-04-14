Young Bucks Deny Taking Shot at Cody Rhodes, Talk Current Relationship

There has been a lot of speculation about the relationships between Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, but according to a new interview, that has been a lot of speculation over nothing.

Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson sat down with Sports Illustrated and discussed Rhodes moving on from AEW, as well as the idea that they took a shot at Rhodes recently on Twitter.

After Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38, he took to his Twitter account and wrote, “Wrestling is a love story.”

Around the same time, The Young Bucks updated their Twitter bio. That bio read, “The story of a couple of self-made SoCal kids who came from nothing & built a gigantic movement was never going to be romantic enough for you.”

Speaking to SI, Matt Jackson denied this was a cryptic message to Rhodes. He noted that both he and his brother keep in touch with Cody and they wish him the best with WWE. Instead, he claimed the update was a reference to wrestling fans.

“That Twitter bio was actually dedicated to cynical wrestling fans who’ve always discredited us and shaped a narrative early on that we weren’t important to the launch of AEW. So they ran with a story that made more sense to them. We talk to Cody regularly, and hope nothing but the best for him,” Matt Jackson said.

Prior to the aforementioned Twitter bio update, The Bucks had updated it around the time of Cody’s return at WrestleMania to wrestle Seth Rollins. That time, the bio read, “Wtf I thought we were doing All In 2.” Neither brother was asked about that one by SI, but it clearly was a reference to Cody.

Make sure to check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.