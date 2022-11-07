The Young Bucks to Make First Public Appearance Since AEW All Out Brawl

The Young Bucks will attend an online virtual signing next month, in what will likely be their first public appearance since AEW All Out 2022.

HighspotsAuctions.com confirmed that the Bucks will be participating in a virtual signing on December 1, and fans can either purchase items or send their own to get signed.

Items available to purchase include trading cards, action figures, turnbuckle pads, Funko POP! Vinyls as well as posters for both Being the Elite and AEW’s predecessor event ALL IN.

The Bucks’ Absence

Unless they return to AEW programming very soon, this will be the first public appearance by The Bucks since All Out.

After the now infamous event, a fight broke out backstage following explosive comments made by then-AEW World Champion CM Punk.

It is believed that Punk threw the first punch that hit Matt Jackson, though Punk’s camp has claimed that he felt threatened that a fight was going to break out.

During the fight, it is alleged that Punk’s trainer and then-AEW producer Ace Steel threw a chair that hit Nick Jackson in the eye.

All participants in the fight were suspended due to a third-party investigation into the matter which has since concluded.

Future Plans

While Tony Khan has not commented publicly on the results, it is believed that the investigation cleared the Bucks and Kenny Omega.

In recent weeks, the trio have been featured in vignettes on Dynamite, which has seen the group be replaced by Death Triangle.

Death Triangle, AEW’s second Trios Champions after the Elite was stripped of the titles, are expected to feud with The Bucks and Omega once they return.