The Young Bucks Sent ‘Feelers’ to Gauge WWE’s Interest in Them

When Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in April 2022, fans speculated on who could be next to join him.

Since returning, the three-time AEW TNT Champion has been treated very well, and is expected by many to hold the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion when he’s back from injury.

WWE has also got their eye on certain AEW talent, with reports of reigning AEW TNT Champion Wardlow and MJF being on their radar.

The Bucks

As founding members of AEW, it’s hard to imagine that the Young Bucks would be willing to join any other promotion, especially WWE.

On the F4W Message Board, a fan claimed that Matt and Nick Jackson have signed new deals with AEW, but that isn’t the case.

The Wrestling Observer’s Ryan Frederick corrected the fan, saying that their current deals were renewed (via WrestlingNews.)

“They didn’t sign new deals. Their options were picked up. They did reach out to a talent to send feelers that they would be interested in talking about coming in when their deals are up.”

Going to WWE?

With a budding tag-team division in WWE, including teams like The Usos, the Street Profits, and RK-Bro, there’s no shortage of fans who hope to see the Young Bucks join the company.

Frederick explained that while the Bucks may not have spoken to WWE directly, they did try and gauge what it’s like to work there.

“I can’t say they talked to anyone direct at WWE, but that would fall under tampering and this came at the same time the legal letters were being sent about tampering.

“They talked to other WWE talent about coming in.” Ryan Fredrick on the Young Bucks joining WWE.

“Can’t confirm they actually talked to WWE people themselves, but they talked to other WWE talent about coming in, which they can do (much like WWE talent can send feelers thru AEW talent, which has happened and happens on both sides often).”

The Bucks are currently serving a suspension for their role in the All Out post-show fight.